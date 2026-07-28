Uefa and PM criticise Infantino World Cup plan

Fifa president Gianni Infantino gave US president Donald Trump the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize in December

European football's governing body Uefa and Prime Minister Andy Burnham have criticised proposals from Fifa to seek private investment in its competitions, including the World Cup.

Fifa - the sport's global governing body - said it intends to expand "football development funding" to more than $10bn (£7.5bn) and invite third-party investment in a new venture.

The story was first reported in the Financial Times and the Times, with the latter claiming the plans could potentially earn Fifa president Gianni Infantino tens of millions of pounds.

In a lengthy statement outlining the proposals, Fifa says it will "invite third parties to make minority, non-controlling investments" in a new subsidiary - Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) - to "consolidate" its commercial and event operations.

The plan still needs to be passed by a vote of Fifa's 211 member nations. But if approval is granted, Fifa says Thrive Eternal is expected to lead the proposed investor group for FFE.

Thrive is an American venture capital firm founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared.

Fifa sources have told BBC Sport there has been no discussion over Infantino, or anyone else, becoming chief executive of FFE.

In its statement, Fifa did say Infantino and the rest of the organisation "has a duty" to control the development of the project. Fifa has not said precisely what that means, or what the specific nature of Infantino's involvement will be.

As part of its pitch Fifa says all member associations will be able to access up to $20m (£15m) in "one-off capital" to fund development.

Infantino said every nation should benefit from the riches football creates.

"Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value - and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game," he said.

"Our job is to make sure the rest of football grows with it: Fifa exists to support sustainable, inclusive development in every corner of the world."

However, Uefa has issued a statement criticising the proposals, which it claimed "crosses a line".

Burnham said going ahead with the idea would mean Fifa had "sold out".

He wrote on X: "Let me say this very directly. Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine.

"The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.

"Football belongs to the fans. It always has, and it always will."

The Football Association says it was unaware of Fifa's plans when they were released.

Fifa argues its plan, with a dedicated commercial subsidiary, is similar to that used by governing bodies in other sports.

In 2018, Premiership Rugby announced a partnership with private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners.

However, Uefa sees Tuesday's announcement as a step too far - and raises the potential for further expansion of Fifa competitions in order to raise revenue, both in terms of size and frequency, which could threaten its own lucrative competitions.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross," Uefa said.

"Uefa takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder who cares about the future of the game.

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not Fifa's to sell."

Fifa says it would retain control of FFE "and exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory and sporting decisions".

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC Sport the proposals are "an opportunity for Fifa to generate even more money" and there are an "awful lot of interested parties in the game who want a slice of the action".

He added there would likely be pressure for a 64-team World Cup and for it to take place every two years if the FFE organisation is set up, because it has "got to make money in order to satisfy the shareholders".

The matter is likely to be a topic of conversation at the next Fifa Council meeting in the autumn and then around the Fifa Intercontinental Cup, featuring Champions League winners Paris St-Germain, in December.

The proposal could be voted on by all 211 members at the Fifa Congress in Morocco in March.

Analysis: As big a deal as European Super League

Quite aside from the unease many will feel at the potential involvement of private equity investors - and someone with close ties to Donald Trump - being at the centre of this, there is also a fight being played out for control of the game.

Fifa's stated aim of developing the sport worldwide is unsettling for those closer to home.

One senior English football executive told BBC Sport privately that today's announcement was the biggest story since the European Super League plan - and raised just as many concerns.

The issue is if there is a drive to generate more finance through Fifa competitions, that will mean expansion - both in the number of teams and the frequency of both the World Cup and the Club World Cup.

Some also feel the scale of the tournaments will be such they may end up being played in the winter months.

That would put more pressure on the calendar, which is already being squeezed at domestic level, partly because of the expansion of European competition.

And the basic reality is that while $20m is not a significant sum in the English game, for many countries globally, it is huge - and will be supported.

However, it still remains to be seen what the respective stakeholders - associations, leagues, clubs and players - make of the plan.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.