Ada Traditional Council suspends four members for defying cancellation of 2026 Asafotufiami durbar

The Ada Traditional Council has suspended four of its members for two years for allegedly defying a decision to cancel the grand durbar of the 2026 Asafotufiami Festival.

The suspension, contained in a resolution dated August 14, 2026, took effect on the same day and will remain in force until August 13, 2028.

The affected members are Nene Djabaku Kubi V, Ada State Dzase; Asafoatsengua Dabra V, Asafoatsengua of Kabiawe Kponor; Nene Tetteh Ayiku Abordonu IV, Wetsoyi of Kabiawe Tsu; and Nene Osakonor Okronipah IV, Wetsoyi of Kabiawe Yumu.

A notice signed by the Registrar of the Ada Traditional Council, Ebenezer C. Mettle-Nunoo, said the four had been barred from “all duties, privileges, and participation in council affairs” during the period of their suspension.

The Council said the action followed an emergency meeting held on August 5, during which the four members were present and participated in a decision to cancel the grand durbar scheduled for August 8.

According to the resolution, the four members subsequently organised, participated in or encouraged people to take part in the cancelled durbar despite the Council’s decision.

The Council described the alleged conduct as a deliberate act of defiance and a breach of the authority, traditions, customs and protocols of the Ada Traditional Area.

It maintained that decisions of the Ada Traditional Council, which it described as the highest traditional authority in the area, could only be overturned by the Council itself.

The Council further said the disciplinary action was necessary to safeguard its integrity and promote peaceful coexistence among the 10 clans that make up the Ada Traditional Area.

It also cited concerns over alleged breaches of the customary and spiritual rites associated with the Asafotufiami Festival.

According to the resolution, the decision to proceed with the durbar without the participation and consent of the Adibiawe Clan affected the clan’s traditional responsibility of opening the gate to the durbar grounds.

The Council also said the event affected customary rites performed by the Worlip, or priest, as well as the closing rituals traditionally performed by the Dangmebiawe Clan.

It said these rites form part of the spiritual and ceremonial cycle of the festival and would require appropriate pacification and re-performance.

The resolution bears the signatures of several members of the Ada Traditional Council, as well as the official signature and stamp of Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area and President of the Council.

Asafoatsengua Adjumani VI, Nene Akiti III and Asafoatsengua Saki Keteni VI also signed the document as witnesses.

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