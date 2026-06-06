GMA supports KATH doctors strike over CEO suspension – demands reinstatement within 3 days

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has thrown its full weight behind the striking doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), describing the suspension of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer as "without basis" and giving the government three working days to reverse the decision.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 6th June 2026, following an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), the GMA declared its full support for the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) decision to withdraw services until the suspension is lifted.

The Association also issued a sharp rebuke to the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, accusing him of inciting the public against health workers.

READ ALSO: KATH doctors begin indefinite strike over CEO suspension

The GMA strongly defended the actions taken by KATH management that led to the CEO's suspension, describing them as "the right and proper professional and administrative decision in line with best practice in patient safety and responsible healthcare leadership across the world."

According to the Association, the decision to temporarily halt new emergency admissions and redirect patients to nearby hospitals did not turn patients away to their fate nor flout any directive from the President.

"Rather, the actions redirected patients and ensured they received safe and timely care at nearby hospitals with support from specialists from KATH," the statement said.

The GMA noted that the coordinated effort – involving the Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, health facilities, and health workers in the region – led to a significant decongestion of the Accident & Emergency Centre and a resumption of new admissions to the KATH Emergency Department within 24 hours.

The Association was unequivocal in its assessment of the government's response.

"Council, therefore, is of the considered view that the initial query issued and subsequent directive for suspension were without basis and ought not to have been occasioned," the statement read.

The GMA is now demanding an immediate withdrawal of the directive to the KATH Board to suspend the CEO, and his immediate reinstatement within the next three working days.

The Association also confirmed that it fully supports and stands by KADA's decision to stand down services until the suspension is withdrawn and necessary measures are put in place to improve emergency capacity in the Kumasi enclave.

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