Flood-hit Ghana Digital Centres says staff not dismissed, contracts only temporarily suspended

The management of Ghana Digital Centres Limited has defended its decision to temporarily suspend the employment contracts of its staff following severe flood damage to its Accra facility, insisting the move does not amount to outright dismissals.

The action comes after Monday’s heavy rains inundated the technology hub, disrupting operations, damaging equipment and affecting 23 tenant businesses operating from the facility.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, July 1, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Christine Adwoa Agyapomaa Ansong clarified the company’s position.

“We have not dismissed them. What we have done is a temporary suspension of employment contracts. We have not laid anybody off,” she said.

According to her, management took the difficult decision because parts of the facility remain unsafe and the company currently lacks the capacity to sustain normal operations.

“It is not easy for us to tell our workers that this place is not safe. The company is underwater. Go home for some time, let us restore the facility and then call you back,” she stated.

Ms. Ansong also explained that staff were asked to return company laptops and equipment so management could assess losses and prepare a report for government.

“If we tell you to return your laptop, it is not because we have sacked you. We are taking stock of all company property because this is a government company and those assets belong to the state,” she said.

She noted that the flooding has severely affected the company’s revenue, as many tenants have lost equipment and are unable to pay rent.

“We generate our own funds. The space we use to generate income is underwater. Twenty-three tenants have been affected and have lost equipment and property.

We cannot reasonably ask them to continue paying rent under these circumstances,” she explained.

Ms. Ansong appealed for understanding from staff and the public, stressing that management is working hard to restore the centre.

“My CEO and I have been working tirelessly to ensure the Digital Centre does not fold up. We still want to have a company at the end of the day so that our staff can return and continue working,” she said.

The floods, described as the worst to hit the facility in recent years, caused extensive damage to offices, furniture and electronic equipment.

Government officials, including Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George, have visited the site to assess the destruction. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

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