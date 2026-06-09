Mahama submits list of 808 presidential staffers comprising 233 appointees, 585 civil servants

Government has submitted to Parliament its annual report on the staffing position at the Office of the President, revealing that a total of 808 personnel worked at the Presidency as of December 31, 2025.

The report, presented in accordance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), indicates that the workforce comprises 233 political appointees and 585 civil servants and other public officers assigned to the Presidency.

The report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, and provides details on the number of presidential staff employed during the year, their respective ranks and grades, as well as employees from other public services assigned to the Office of the President.

The submission forms part of the statutory requirement for the Presidency to account annually to Parliament on its staffing composition.

The full report, which contains the names, positions and grades of staff at the Presidency, has been laid before Parliament.

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