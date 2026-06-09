Audio By Carbonatix
Government has submitted to Parliament its annual report on the staffing position at the Office of the President, revealing that a total of 808 personnel worked at the Presidency as of December 31, 2025.
The report, presented in accordance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), indicates that the workforce comprises 233 political appointees and 585 civil servants and other public officers assigned to the Presidency.
The report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, and provides details on the number of presidential staff employed during the year, their respective ranks and grades, as well as employees from other public services assigned to the Office of the President.
The submission forms part of the statutory requirement for the Presidency to account annually to Parliament on its staffing composition.
The full report, which contains the names, positions and grades of staff at the Presidency, has been laid before Parliament.
Latest Stories
-
Accra floods: Mahama blames assemblies for illegal building permits
5 minutes
-
Mahama orders NADMO to map restricted lands to curb flooding risks in Accra
8 minutes
-
Nana Osei Twum Barima releases debut album ‘Journey to the Unknown’
18 minutes
-
Sedina’s 10-year sentence likely starts from her return to custody – Lawyer
21 minutes
-
Gyakie features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10 album
32 minutes
-
Ghana risks losing indigenous crops due to climate change – experts warn
33 minutes
-
[Video]: “Did you lack GH¢50k to get the best minister award?” — Tolon MP fires hilarious shots at Sam George
34 minutes
-
Mahama submits list of 808 presidential staffers comprising 233 appointees, 585 civil servants
37 minutes
-
Ghana’s national seed bank faces funding crunch despite critical food security role
49 minutes
-
Colombia World Cup 2026 team guide
52 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame lands major Ghacem ambassadorial deal for new waterproof cement
56 minutes
-
Global Media Alliance partners UniMAC for World PR Day Festival 2026
56 minutes
-
“Let’s not be like the vulture” – Mahama insists on strict policy implementation over Accra floods
1 hour
-
Gov’t has offered 30 PhD scholarships for nurse tutors – Health Minister
1 hour
-
We are guarding our economic achievements jealously – Deputy Finance Minister
1 hour