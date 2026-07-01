Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) has directed the management of Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) to immediately withdraw a circular suspending the employment contracts of all staff, describing the directive as unacceptable.
In a statement issued on July 1, the Ministry said it had taken “a very strong view” of the circular, which announced the temporary suspension of employment contracts pending what management described as a comprehensive assessment. The suspension was stated to have taken effect on July 1, 2026.
“The Ministry takes a very strong view of the directive and IMMEDIATELY instructs Management to reverse that decision. All GDCL staff are to disregard the directive,” the statement said.
The Ministry also expressed solidarity with employees affected by the devastating June 29 floods, noting that many staff members had suffered personal losses.
“At a time when staff have been personally affected by the June 29th floods, the Ministry stands with its staff and the staff of all our Agencies,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry disclosed that GDCL management has been invited to a meeting on July 2, 2026, following the Minister’s visit to the Centre on June 30 to assess the extent of flood damage to the facility and businesses operating within the premises.
The meeting is expected to address the situation and determine the appropriate way forward.
Latest Stories
-
Mass school kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years
22 seconds
-
Uganda finds isolated Marburg virus case, Africa CDC says
4 minutes
-
Kenyan court charges eight schoolgirls with their fellow students’ murder
7 minutes
-
Google has exceeded $1 billion Africa investment target
11 minutes
-
Floods in Ivory Coast kill 59 people, government says
15 minutes
-
Over 900 arrested during South African anti-migrant protests
19 minutes
-
Communications Ministry orders Ghana Digital Centres to reverse staff suspension after floods
29 minutes
-
Canada to make Eurovision Song Contest debut in 2027
30 minutes
-
One killed after truck carrying fish runs into pedestrians at Winneba
37 minutes
-
Egypt optimistic Salah will be fit to face Australia
39 minutes
-
Absa Bank Ghana relocates head office to new Ridge headquarters
1 hour
-
3 arrested in Bolgatanga for trafficking girls into prostitution
1 hour
-
Concern over rise in online racist abuse at World Cup
1 hour
-
Controversial bishops ordained as Pope warns of ‘schism’ in Catholic Church
1 hour
-
‘Time for him to pay’ – Carroll calls on Trump to pay $5m after president’s appeal fails
1 hour