Communications Ministry orders Ghana Digital Centres to reverse staff suspension after floods

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) has directed the management of Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) to immediately withdraw a circular suspending the employment contracts of all staff, describing the directive as unacceptable.

In a statement issued on July 1, the Ministry said it had taken “a very strong view” of the circular, which announced the temporary suspension of employment contracts pending what management described as a comprehensive assessment. The suspension was stated to have taken effect on July 1, 2026.

“The Ministry takes a very strong view of the directive and IMMEDIATELY instructs Management to reverse that decision. All GDCL staff are to disregard the directive,” the statement said.

The Ministry also expressed solidarity with employees affected by the devastating June 29 floods, noting that many staff members had suffered personal losses.

“At a time when staff have been personally affected by the June 29th floods, the Ministry stands with its staff and the staff of all our Agencies,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry disclosed that GDCL management has been invited to a meeting on July 2, 2026, following the Minister’s visit to the Centre on June 30 to assess the extent of flood damage to the facility and businesses operating within the premises.

The meeting is expected to address the situation and determine the appropriate way forward.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.