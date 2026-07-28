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Gov’t hands over 2,000 more laptops to UG for One Million Coders Programme

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  28 July 2026 9:12pm
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The government has handed over an additional 2,000 laptops to the University of Ghana to support the implementation of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), increasing the total number of laptops supplied to the institution to 2,500.

The laptops were presented during a ceremony at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), where the government reaffirmed its commitment to equipping young Ghanaians with practical digital skills to meet the demands of the modern economy.

The latest consignment is expected to enhance training in key areas including coding, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics and software development as part of efforts to prepare participants for opportunities in the digital economy.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, described the initiative as a major investment in Ghana's digital future.

He said the One Million Coders Programme aims to equip one million Ghanaians with industry-relevant digital skills to improve employability, drive innovation and support national economic transformation.

Mr George urged beneficiaries to use the laptops to develop innovative solutions, create businesses and contribute meaningfully to the country's digital transformation rather than merely consume digital content.

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