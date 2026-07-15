Sam George introduces new NITA Director-General, outlines digital sector reforms

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has officially introduced Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah as the new Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), signalling a new phase of reforms aimed at strengthening Ghana's digital governance framework.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Minister commended the outgoing Director-General, Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, for his contributions to the Agency, particularly his role in strengthening the National Data Centre and advancing key digital government initiatives.

He noted that Mr Amoah-Yeboah assumes office at a critical period as the government prepares to implement major reforms within the digital sector.

Mr George disclosed that the proposed NITA Act, currently awaiting parliamentary approval, will establish a stronger governance framework by separating the Agency's regulatory responsibilities from its commercial functions.

He also announced that all payments relating to infrastructure managed by NITA would henceforth be made directly to the Agency to improve accountability, safeguard public assets and enhance operational efficiency.

The Minister described the new Director-General as an experienced technology professional with extensive involvement in government digital transformation projects and urged him to promote teamwork and an open leadership style.

Board Chair of NITA, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, expressed confidence in his leadership and pledged the Board's support.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr Amoah-Yeboah thanked the Minister and the government for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work closely with the Board, management and staff to build on NITA's achievements.

He said he was committed to advancing the government's vision of a secure, innovative and digitally inclusive public service.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.