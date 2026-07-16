Government to split NITA’s regulatory and commercial functions under proposed reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is preparing major reforms to the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), including legislation to separate its regulatory and commercial functions as part of efforts to strengthen digital governance and accelerate Ghana's digital transformation.
The reforms were announced by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, during the introduction of Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah as the new Director-General of NITA on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
According to the minister, the proposed NITA Act will establish a stronger governance framework by separating the agency's regulatory mandate from its commercial operations.
He said the changes are intended to enhance transparency, improve operational efficiency and position NITA as a more effective regulator of Ghana's expanding digital economy.
Mr George also announced that all payments relating to infrastructure managed by NITA would henceforth be made directly to the agency.
He explained that the new policy is aimed at protecting public assets, strengthening accountability and improving the management of the country's digital infrastructure.
The Minister noted that the reforms come at a critical time as the government seeks to modernise Ghana's digital governance architecture and create an enabling environment for innovation and the growth of the digital and financial technology sectors.
He further described Mr Amoah-Yeboah as an experienced technology professional and urged him to promote teamwork, maintain an open-door leadership style and build on the agency's achievements as it transitions into a stronger regulator.
Mr George also commended the outgoing Director-General, Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, for his contributions to strengthening the National Data Centre and advancing key digital government initiatives.
Board Chair of NITA, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, expressed confidence in the new Director-General's ability to lead the agency through its next phase of growth and assured him of the board's full support.
In his acceptance remarks, Mr Amoah-Yeboah pledged to work closely with the board, management and staff to deliver the government's vision of a secure, innovative and digitally inclusive public service.
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