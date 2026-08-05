New legal framework to enhance more efficient, investor-friendly services in Ghana – GIPA CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie, says the Authority’s new legal framework will enhance its ability to provide faster, more efficient and investor-friendly services as Ghana seeks to attract greater investment.
Speaking at the official opening of the Ghana Trade House in London, Mr Madjie said the transition from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to GIPA, following the passage of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, marked a significant milestone in the country’s investment promotion agenda.
President John Dramani Mahama assented to the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173) in July this year, formally transforming GIPC into GIPA and giving the Authority an expanded mandate to attract, facilitate, promote and retain investments, while supporting the outward expansion of Ghanaian enterprises.
Mr. Madjie said the new legislation had strengthened GIPA’s mandate, enabling it to better support both local and foreign investors through simplified registration processes, fully digitalised services and faster turnaround times.
The Ghana Trade House in London, an initiative to promote Ghanaian products in the United Kingdom, is expected to provide a platform for strengthening trade and investment relations between Ghana and the UK.
The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) is Ghana’s primary state agency for encouraging and regulating business investments.
Signed into law in July 2026 (Act 1173), GIPA replaces the former GIPC (Ghana Investment Promotion Centre), removing blanket minimum capital requirements for most enterprises and aligning national rules with the AfCFTA.
Latest Stories
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
4 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
6 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
6 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
11 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
17 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
22 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
24 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
24 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
29 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
39 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
46 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
54 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
57 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
1 hour
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour