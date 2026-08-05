New legal framework to enhance more efficient, investor-friendly services in Ghana – GIPA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie, says the Authority’s new legal framework will enhance its ability to provide faster, more efficient and investor-friendly services as Ghana seeks to attract greater investment.

Speaking at the official opening of the Ghana Trade House in London, Mr Madjie said the transition from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to GIPA, following the passage of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, marked a significant milestone in the country’s investment promotion agenda.

President John Dramani Mahama assented to the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173) in July this year, formally transforming GIPC into GIPA and giving the Authority an expanded mandate to attract, facilitate, promote and retain investments, while supporting the outward expansion of Ghanaian enterprises.

Mr. Madjie said the new legislation had strengthened GIPA’s mandate, enabling it to better support both local and foreign investors through simplified registration processes, fully digitalised services and faster turnaround times.

The Ghana Trade House in London, an initiative to promote Ghanaian products in the United Kingdom, is expected to provide a platform for strengthening trade and investment relations between Ghana and the UK.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) is Ghana’s primary state agency for encouraging and regulating business investments.

Signed into law in July 2026 (Act 1173), GIPA replaces the former GIPC (Ghana Investment Promotion Centre), removing blanket minimum capital requirements for most enterprises and aligning national rules with the AfCFTA.

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