GIPC woos Canadian investors for value addition in key industrial sectors 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has said Ghana is seeking to attract increased Canadian investment into cocoa processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and oil and gas to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, Ghana’s natural resources, youthful population and strategic access to West African markets make the country a strong destination for investors seeking to expand operations on the continent.

Mr. Madjie made the remarks at the Invest Ghana Business Forum and Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, where Ghanaian officials engaged Canadian businesses on investment opportunities across key sectors.

He said Ghana and Canada continue to enjoy strong trade relations, with Canadian investment already present in sectors including services, manufacturing, agriculture, construction and tourism.

According to him, Ghana is prioritising value addition across key sectors as part of efforts to drive industrial growth and attract foreign direct investment.

The GIPC CEO said the forum provided a platform to deepen business-to-business engagement and strengthen partnerships between Ghanaian and Canadian investors.

The event was organised by the GIPC, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ghana Export–Import Bank, with support from the Ghana High Commission in Canada and the High Commission of Canada to Ghana.

It forms part of Ghana’s broader investment promotion drive as the country participates in ongoing engagements around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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