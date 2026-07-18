German Development Cooperation and GIPC partner to strengthen staff capacity

Simon Madjie

The German Development Cooperation, in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has successfully completed a five-day Investment Promotion Workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of GIPC staff to promote, facilitate and retain quality investments that contribute to Ghana’s sustainable economic development.

The workshop brought together 50 staff members from key operational and technical divisions of GIPC, including Investment Promotion and Business Development, Investor Services and Exemptions, Research and International Cooperation, Monitoring and Tracking, Aftercare and Investor Grievance, Regional and Global Operations, and Marketing and Communication

The programme represents a progressive step towards strengthening Ghana’s investment promotion ecosystem. As countries increasingly compete for technology, innovation, skills, and sustainable partnerships, Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) are evolving into proactive institutions that generate investments and provide more effective support to investors throughout the investment lifecycle.

By bringing together officers from across the Centre, a whole-of-institution approach to investment generation was promoted, recognising that investment attraction, facilitation, investor servicing, aftercare, market intelligence, sector positioning and stakeholder engagement are inter-connected functions that collectively shape the investor experience and Ghana’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants gained insight into international best practices in investment promotion through practical case studies, interactive discussions, and collaborative exercises, enabling them to apply modern investment promotion tools to Ghana’s priority sectors and investment opportunities. The training also provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among officers supporting across departments, fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence within GIPC.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Simon Hochstein, Head of Component, Invest for Jobs, GIZ Ghana, emphasised that: “Strengthening the capacity of investment promotion professionals is essential to building a competitive and sustainable investment ecosystem. This workshop equips GIPC officers with the knowledge and tools needed to attract quality investments, enhance investor confidence and contribute to Ghana’s economic transformation.”

Reflecting on the workshop, Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), expressed confidence that the workshop has enhanced officers' understanding of the Centre, strengthened their professional judgement, and deepened their appreciation of the important role they play as investment promotion professionals.

“The knowledge and practical insights you have gained should be reflected in the quality of your work, the standard of your engagement with investors and stakeholders, and your contribution to strengthening the Centre's performance”, he added.

Mr Madjie further reaffirmed management’s commitment to investing in the continuous learning and professional development of staff to ensure they build the capabilities required to deliver effectively on the Centre's new and expanded mandate.

The workshop aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to leverage its strategic position as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. Enhancing the capacity of investment promotion professionals supports Ghana’s ability to effectively position itself as a gateway for regional and global investors seeking opportunities within the African market.

The Investment Promotion Workshop forms part of the German Development Cooperation’s broader commitment to strengthening Ghana’s private sector development and investment ecosystem through capable institutions and skilled professionals. The programme was implemented under the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition”, operating under the brand Invest for Jobs and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

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