GIPC now an authority

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, assented to the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), officially transforming the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) into the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA).

The enactment of Act 1173 marks a significant milestone in Ghana's investment promotion framework by expanding the Authority's mandate and strengthening its institutional and enforcement powers.

The Authority is now better positioned to attract, facilitate, promote and retain investment while supporting the outward expansion of Ghanaian enterprises into regional and global markets. These reforms reinforce investor confidence and enhance Ghana's competitiveness as a preferred investment destination.

Act 1173 repeals and replaces the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), representing the most comprehensive reform of Ghana's investment regime in over a decade. The new legislative framework reflects extensive stakeholder consultations and aligns Ghana's investment laws with evolving global best practices.

A Stronger, More Investor-Friendly Investment Framework

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173) introduces far-reaching reforms designed to improve the ease of doing business, strengthen investor protection and align Ghana's investment regime with regional and international standards, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Under the Act, GIPA serves as Ghana's national focal institution for implementing the AfCFTA Protocol on Investment.

Among the key reforms introduced by Act 1173 are the establishment of a national investment promotion Authority, modernisation of Ghana's investment promotion framework, and the removal of blanket minimum capital requirements for wholly foreign-owned enterprises and joint ventures with Ghanaian partners, while retaining a reduced threshold for trading enterprises.

Act 1173 further strengthens investor protection by introducing a statutory Investor Grievance Mechanism, promotes sustainable investment, technology transfer, and social inclusion, and requires annual renewal of registration for registered enterprises.

There is also the expansion of expatriate quota thresholds, a statutory mandate for outward investment promotion, the establishment of a One-Stop-Shop, citizenship–by–investment, and alignment with the AfCFTA Protocol on Investment and international best practices.

A Message to the International Investment Community

The entry into force of Act 1173 demonstrates Ghana's continued commitment to maintaining a stable, transparent and competitive investment climate. For international investors, multinational enterprises, development partners and fund managers, the new legal framework provides greater regulatory certainty, improved investor protection and more efficient administrative processes.

The reforms introduced under the Act reinforce Ghana's position as a strategic gateway to the African market under the African Continental Free Trade Area while strengthening the country's ability to attract quality investment that supports sustainable economic growth and job creation.

Commenting on the significance of the enactment, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, Simon Madjie, described it as a defining moment in Ghana's economic story.

“The Authority we are building today is designed to respond to investors with the speed, transparency, and consistency that global capital demands, while ensuring that the benefits of investment are shared broadly across Ghanaian communities," he added.

He further noted that the transition from a Centre to an Authority represents a substantial enhancement of Ghana's investment promotion capacity, enabling GIPA to provide comprehensive support to investors from initial engagement through expansion and reinvestment.

“We are now better equipped to serve investors from first inquiry through to expansion and reinvestment, and to position Ghana as the preferred gateway to a continental market of over 1.4 billion people under AfCFTA," he added.

Implementation and Transition

Following the coming into force of Act 1173, existing GIPC-registered enterprises are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new statutory requirements, including the annual registration renewal regime and other transitional arrangements. GIPA will continue to issue administrative guidance and implementation notices to facilitate a smooth transition under the new legal framework.

The GIPA urged prospective investors and stakeholders to monitor GIPA's official communication channels (including its website and social media handles) and the Business Regulatory and Reforms (BRR) Portal for operational guidelines, notices and additional information relating to the implementation of Act 1173.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.