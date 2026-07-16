Mahama has completed my 2028 campaign with his praise — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says President John Dramani Mahama has already given his political ambitions a major boost after praising his work, saying the President has “completed” his 2028 campaign.

Mr Ablakwa remarked on Thursday, July 16, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Juapong Model Market in the Volta Region, in response to commendations from President Mahama.

“I finally want to thank President Mahama for those kind words. President Mahama has already completed my 2028 campaign. I thank him very much, and I'm so humbled by them,” he said.

The comment drew attention as the Foreign Affairs Minister expressed appreciation for the President’s recognition of his efforts, but quickly attributed any success to the leadership and guidance of President Mahama.

Using a football analogy, Mr Ablakwa explained that players' on-field achievements are often shaped by the direction and strategy of a good coach.

“But you see, what we must all say is that as a footballer on the field, when you have a great coach, the credit belongs to the coach. He is the one who knows how to deploy you, whether to play 7 or 9 or 10 or 11, when to bring you in, the guidance,” he said.

He described President Mahama as the visionary behind the government’s work, insisting that ministers succeed because of the President’s leadership and direction.

“So even though President Mahama is trying hard to say I do the legwork, he really is a champion. He is the visionary. He is the guide. He is the coach. And we really, as cabinet ministers, are grateful to him,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament also praised President Mahama’s broad understanding of national issues, saying ministers must constantly stay informed to meet the standards set by the President.

“At the last cabinet meeting, we were asking him, really, what doesn't he know? From law to engineering to agriculture to foreign affairs to local government. Any topic, he is an expert,” he said.

“And as his minister, you better be on top of your game. If not, you'll be exposed, and you may just end up in a sack,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa described President Mahama as “an amazing, remarkable, outstanding statesman and public officer extraordinaire,” adding that members of his administration were inspired to work under his leadership.

“We cannot thank him enough,” he said.

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