StopNCII: Free online tool offers protection against non-consensual sharing of intimate images

StopNCII (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse) is a free, survivor-centred online tool that helps adults prevent the sharing of intimate images or videos without their consent. Launched in 2021, the platform is operated by the UK-based charity SWGfL (South West Grid for Learning) in partnership with a coalition of global technology companies.

The tool uses a "privacy-first" approach called perceptual hashing. Instead of uploading intimate images, the tool creates a unique digital fingerprint (hash) for each image directly on the user's device. Only this hash is shared securely with participating platforms. If a platform attempts to upload a matching image, the system blocks it. This approach ensures the actual image is never stored or sent, maintaining the user's privacy and security.

How does It work?

Using StopNCII involves straightforward steps:

Visit: Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse | StopNCII.org and create your case by following the prompts.

Select Content: Choose the intimate image(s) or video(s) from your device that you want to protect.

Create a Hash: The tool creates a unique digital fingerprint (hash) of the content on your device. The actual image or video remains on your device and is not uploaded.

Receive a Case Number: Once the hash is generated, you will receive a case number and PIN. You must keep this information safe, as it is not recoverable and is needed to check your case status or withdraw.

Prevent Sharing: The hash is shared with all participating companies. If a platform detects a matching hash, it removes the content, preventing it from being shared.

Check Progress: You can use your case number anytime to check the progress of your case online.

Global reach and recognition

The impact and recognition of StopNCII have grown significantly since its launch. By late 2025, the tool was being used to protect approximately 2 million images, supporting over 785,000 cases globally. It has been recognised by regulators like the UK's Ofcom as a "leading global example" of proactive NCII prevention. The UN Cybercrime Convention now formally includes NCII, and StopNCII is recognised as an innovative solution for prevention.

A growing list of major tech companies participates in the initiative, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X, Microsoft Bing, Snap Inc., and OnlyFans. The initiative is also supported by a global network of 107 NGOs and receives backing from organisations like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

StopNCII in the Ghanaian context - Sextortion on the rise

The urgency of addressing non-consensual intimate image abuse is particularly acute in Ghana. The Cyber Security Authority has reported a dramatic surge in online blackmail and sextortion cases, with financial losses rising nearly fivefold between early 2024 and early 2025.

Between January and April 2024, the CSA recorded 155 reported cases with financial losses amounting to GH¢103,663. By the same period in 2025, losses had ballooned to GH¢499,044. The CSA noted that cybercriminals employ increasingly sophisticated methods, including the use of fake social media profiles and encrypted messaging platforms to reduce traceability.

Common tactics used by perpetrators

According to the CSA, perpetrators typically create fake social media accounts with attractive profile images to lure unsuspecting individuals into romantic or flirtatious interactions. Once trust is established, they initiate explicit video calls or solicit private photos. These sessions are secretly recorded or saved without the victim's consent. The perpetrators then threaten to release the compromising materials unless a ransom is paid, usually via mobile money.

The CSA has warned that paying a ransom does not guarantee the deletion of content, and in many cases, criminals persist with their demands or intensify the threats.

Legal protections in Ghana

In Ghana, sharing nude pictures or leaking private intimate videos without permission is a serious crime. Under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), non-consensual sharing of private, sexual photos or videos is illegal, with offenders facing prison sentences starting from one year up to three years or more.

For sextortion — threatening to leak nudes to get money or favours — the punishment is much heavier, ranging from 10 to 25 years in prison. Additionally, the law imposes penalties of not less than five years and not more than ten years for the creation, possession or circulation of indecent images of children.

Practical advice for Ghanaians

The Cyber Security Authority has issued the following recommendations to protect against online blackmail and sextortion:

- Avoid accepting friend requests from unknown individuals.

- Be wary of online relationships that progress quickly or involve requests for explicit content.

- Keep social media accounts private and limit who can view posts.

- Never share or store nude images or videos on any device.

- Be cautious of unsolicited messages or offers, especially those promising money or business opportunities.

For victims:

- Immediately cease all communication with the threat actors.

- Do not pay any ransom, as it only encourages repeated extortion and does not ensure deletion of the content.

- Preserve all evidence, including screenshots, usernames, URLs, messages, and payment requests.

- Report the incident to the CSA via its 24-hour helpline by calling or texting 292, sending a message via WhatsApp to 0501603111, or emailing report@csa.gov.gh.

- Seek emotional support from trusted family members or professional counsellors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.