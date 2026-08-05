AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem delivers new Neonatal ICU to transform newborn care in Tarkwa

Audio By Carbonatix
AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare in Tarkwa with the commissioning of a modern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.
This facility replaces an overcrowded makeshift facility that had struggled to meet the needs of critically ill newborns.
The new unit, commissioned on July 30, is expected to significantly improve neonatal care in the municipality and neighbouring districts by providing specialised treatment for premature babies and infants with life-threatening conditions.
Speaking at the ceremony, Western Regional Health Director, Dr Godfred Sarpong, described the facility as a major step towards reducing preventable newborn deaths in the region.
He said many newborn deaths in Ghana remain avoidable and revealed that the Ghana Health Service had recently been tasked to develop strategies to improve neonatal survival.
“Every newborn deserves the opportunity to live and live well.”
Dr Sarpong said he was particularly encouraged when he learnt that Tarkwa Municipal Hospital was receiving an ultra-modern NICU, describing it as a critical investment that would strengthen newborn care in the Western Region.
“This is a huge investment in the lives of our newborns.”
He also praised AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem for extending its support beyond mining into healthcare, and urged hospital authorities to maintain the facility so it would continue to serve generations of families.
A speech delivered on behalf of the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, by Rachel Sarpong, also hailed the project as a landmark investment in healthcare delivery and an example of the impact of partnerships between the private sector and public institutions.
The Minister’s message described the facility as more than a new hospital block, saying it represents hope for families and a stronger healthcare system.
“Today’s event is not merely about commissioning a new healthcare facility; it is about giving hope to families, strengthening our healthcare system and, above all, giving our newborn babies… a better chance at life.”
The statement noted that the NICU would reduce avoidable referrals, strengthen the capacity of the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and improve health outcomes for newborns across the area.
It also commended AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem for demonstrating corporate social responsibility through investments that deliver lasting benefits rather than short-term charity, and encouraged other companies to emulate the initiative.
Meanwhile, Nana Kweku Twum, leader of the NICU Committee, assured stakeholders that the community would protect and maintain the facility to ensure it continues to serve residents for many years.
In recognition of the company’s contribution, he presented a citation to the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Daniel Boadi, in appreciation of the mine’s support.
The new NICU marks another milestone in AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem’s investment in community development, with healthcare now joining education and infrastructure as key pillars of the company’s social impact in Tarkwa.
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