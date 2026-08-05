Rev Stephen Wengam leads first Executive Presbytery mission to The Gambia

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam, is leading the Executive Presbytery officers of the church on a week- long apostolic and missions visit to The Gambia.

Other members of the delegation are Rev Godwin Tito Agyei- Assistant General Superintendent, Rev Ernest Birikorang-General Secretary, Rev Simon Abu Baba- General Treasurer and Rev Dr Freeman Osei- Tete- Head of Operations at the Headquarters of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

They were received at the airport in Banjul by a delegation led by the National Head of The Gambia Assemblies of God Mission, Rev Paul Ampofo Williams.

Rev Wengam and team will visit various branches of the church in The Gambia.

The General Superintendent is also scheduled to speak at the National Pastors and Leaders Conference, ordain and credential pastors, dedicate a new temple, and hold a high-level strategic meeting with the national leadership of The Gambia Assemblies of God.

The Gambia Assemblies of God is the first mission field of the Assemblies of God, Ghana. The church in that country was started by the Assemblies of God, Ghana under the leadership of the late General Superintendent, Rev Simon Asore, about three decades ago.

The pioneer National Head of the The Gambia church is Rev (Rtd ) Jerry Adjorlolo. Currently, there are missionaries from the USA Assemblies of God and Brazil working alongside the Ghana Assemblies of God Mission in The Gambia.

This is the first time the entire Executive Presbytery officers are visiting The Gambian Assemblies of God Mission.

The National Head, Rev Ampofo, expressed great joy at the historic visit, saying, “It will strengthen and advance the mission work in The Gambia.

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