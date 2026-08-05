Sweet scent of Ghana has gone afar: Toronto is a testament

One would not want to speak for other cities around the world where our countrymen and women have found a home; however, from what I tasted of Toronto in Canada a few weeks back, the sweet aroma of Ghana was literally everywhere.

Shocked beyond belief by some of the brief encounters I had had, plus what I was hearing, I decided to pick some areas to visit to back up my experience.

Since the 2026 FIFA World Cup had just commenced, Ghana had just played its maiden match against Panama, securing a sweet victory at the Toronto stadium. The excitement of the victory was all over. I could not help but get a feel of the stadium where it all happened. I visited, and what a double sweet aroma I got.

Sankofa Square

Near the stadium is the strategically located, newly inaugurated “Sankofa” Square, which was unveiled by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, just before the opening match against Panama.

As described to me by some who attended, the extraordinary display of Ghanaian culture was witnessed by over 5,000 people, including Canadian dignitaries, tourists, Ghanaians in the diaspora, business leaders, and football enthusiasts. The gathering apparently turned out to be a celebration of Ghanaian heritage, as Otumfuo and his entourage of Ashanti chiefs sat in state to receive guests.

As the Square, formerly known as Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto, gave way to “Sankofa”, a Twi word which, when literally translated, means going back (to one’s roots), it is no taboo. Whoever might have selected the name and, with the blessings of the Toronto city authorities, hit the nail on the head.

Additionally, the Asantehene coming down to inaugurate the renamed Square makes one even more delighted. The presence of Ghana in downtown Toronto has remained since that historic day, and the aroma will linger.

Scents of Ghana

Toronto, well and truly, has all the scents of Ghana, which qualifies it to be an extension of Ghana with the representations that transcend most aspects of our rich culture back home.

It took me all the way to a Toronto local eatery to learn that the food, Tuo Zaafi, is also known as “Diehuo”. I had never heard of that name as the alternative for tuo zafi in Accra, where I have lived for most of my life. Having been presented with the menu at the eatery, in ignorance, I asked embarrassingly what “diehuo” was. Genuinely, I had never heard the expression used anywhere.

On the menu list featured foods like fried yam with tilapia and fresh pepper, waakye with garri and macaroni, banku and okro stew, fufu, jollof rice and kokonte, which I was told was the favourite of the many who patronise the place.

I was even told someone cooks and sells Hausa koko with all the accompaniments somewhere in the area.

During a drive around the market shops, I discovered market names such as New Asafo market, Kantamanto market, Makola, Central market, and Adepa market. In all those markets, Twi seems to be the lingua franca, as one could hear transactions and conversations that went on.

On sale were fresh yams from Ghana, Koobi, cocoyam, apem, Zomi red oil, smoked fish and many other food items one could find in Kaneshie market back in Accra. Interestingly, one shop I visited had then just taken delivery of fresh apem and koobi from Ghana that morning.

At the Ghanaian Presbyterian Church of Toronto, where I joined worship one Sunday, the atmosphere was no different from that of my regular church back home. They projected the Presbyterian hymns in both Twi and Ga. Their worship songs were mostly the kind one is used to back home, and the dance steps were no different. Most of the worshippers were proudly dressed in their Ghanaian attire, with modern styles.

After the beautiful Church service, I checked in at their book stall. In a corner, on display, were some Ghanaian newspapers, including “The Ghanaian News”. I picked a copy to read. About 60 per cent of the 56-page newspaper had news from Ghana, which was quite helpful. The rest was on Toronto news with a lot of advertising.

Through the newspaper, I learned that there were many Ghanaian professionals in the Toronto area who had set up consultancy services, from health care to legal assistance, finance and tax, insurance, shipping and cargo, as well as world travel and tours. It was encouraging to note that Ghanaian professionals in Canada are doing well on the surface.

Old student reunions also found space in the newspaper, and so did the power-packed herbal Bitters prepared with multiple herbs. As they advertise back home, those Bitters heal thousands of different diseases, from low sperm count to fibroid, diabetes, hypertension and infertility.

At the end of my visit, I concluded that Toronto is a perfect Ghanaian settlement. One can walk through there and feel very much as if one were on Ghanaian soil. The gaping differences are their good roads, schools, health provision, cleanliness, environmental consciousness and responsible attitudes.

Otherwise, the sweet scents of Ghana very much prevail in the cosmopolitan city of Toronto.

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The writer can be contacted via email: vickywirekoandoh@yahoo.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.