NPP demo exposes hypocrisy over remembrance of 8 helicopter crash victims – NDC

Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer, Deputy National Director of Elections and IT for NDC

The Deputy Director in charge of IT and Elections of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of hypocrisy over its planned August 6 demonstration, which coincides with the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

The NPP is set to stage the protest over what it describes as growing threats to Ghana’s democratic governance.

The party has cited concerns including the acquittal of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, and what it says are the arbitrary arrests and treatment of some of its members.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, August 5, Mr Tanko Computer acknowledged that the NPP has a constitutional right to organise a demonstration, provided it meets all legal requirements and remains peaceful.

However, he questioned the timing of the protest, arguing that it exposes what he described as inconsistencies in the party’s stance on the remembrance of the eight victims of the helicopter crash.

“The good question is that it has exposed the hypocrisy embedded in their cry when we lost the eight people. Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary. When people died, we celebrate it solemnly and pray for them,” he stated.

He said although the NPP has the right to exercise its democratic freedoms, political actors must also show sensitivity to moments of national tragedy.

“We are going to demonstrate with people who don’t see anything wrong with that,” he added.

Mr Tanko Computer maintained that Ghanaians are closely watching how political parties balance their rights to protest with respect for national mourning.

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