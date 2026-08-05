Fire destroys two container shops, damages three others at Bogoso market

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at Oppong Valley Station in Bogoso has destroyed two metal container shops and damaged three wooden shops, leaving traders to count their losses.
The commercial fire broke out on Tuesday, August 5, and spread through several trading structures before firefighters from the Prestea Fire Station brought it under control.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the blaze completely engulfed two metal container shops and affected three adjoining wooden shops. The extent of damage to goods and property has not yet been assessed.
The fire was eventually extinguished, preventing it from spreading to other businesses in the area. Eight nearby shops were not affected by the blaze.
Preliminary investigations indicate that residents initially attempted to extinguish the fire before notifying the Ghana National Fire Service.
The delay in reporting the incident, coupled with poor road conditions and traffic congestion, slowed the arrival of firefighters at the scene.
Authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire, and investigations are ongoing.
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