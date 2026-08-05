Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz vehicle, 13 car doors at mechanic shop in Ho

A fire at a mechanic shop on S.D.A. Road in Ho destroyed an unregistered Mercedes-Benz vehicle and 13 car doors on Tuesday, August 4.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire broke out at the workshop, receiving a distress call at 11:27 a.m.

A firefighting crew from the Ho Regional Headquarters Sub-Station, led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Dennis Tay, was dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control before extinguishing it. The fire did not spread to a nearby fertiliser storage warehouse or adjoining properties.

The GNFS said one unregistered Mercedes-Benz vehicle and 13 car doors were damaged in the incident. No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was likely caused by uncontrolled burning.

"Preliminary investigations suggest uncontrolled burning as the likely cause of the fire," the Service said.

The Ghana National Fire Service advised the public to avoid uncontrolled burning and to observe fire safety measures to help prevent fire outbreaks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.