Fire guts warehouse holding rubber products in Tema Industrial Area

A commercial fire destroyed a takeaway facility and a rubber warehouse and factory in the Tema Industrial Area in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving one firefighter injured during efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 12:40 a.m., prompted a rapid response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Four fire tenders from the Tema Industrial, Devtraco, Motorway, and Free Zones Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene to battle the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining businesses.

During the firefighting operation, several firefighters sustained injuries.

One firefighter was injured after a section of a wall collapsed while they were working to bring the blaze under control.

The injured officer was rushed to the Tema General Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

After hours of intensive firefighting, personnel successfully extinguished the fire. Firefighters, however, remain at the scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations to eliminate any remaining hotspots and secure the affected structures.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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