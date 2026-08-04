Today’s front pages: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Gov’t needs to recommend personalities at grassroots to ensure effective policy implementation – Local Government Vice Chair
6 minutes
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Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead
16 minutes
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One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie
17 minutes
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Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support
19 minutes
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Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
29 minutes
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Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
42 minutes
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Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
47 minutes
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Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
58 minutes
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Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
1 hour
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Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
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Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
2 hours
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Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
2 hours
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Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
2 hours
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Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
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Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours