Today’s Front pages: Monday, July 20, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Politics is a spiritual exercise, not just strategy – Afenyo-Markin
2 minutes
-
Trump says US strikes hit Iran in ‘honour’ of American soldiers killed
3 minutes
-
Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana to headline COMSSAFEST 2026 seminar
5 minutes
-
Ghana’s rural banking story is one of greatest innovations in financial inclusion – First Deputy Governor
6 minutes
-
31 aspirants file nominations for Volta Regional NPP executive elections
11 minutes
-
CAGG rejects claim that galamsey impunity is over, demands tougher action against illegal miners
29 minutes
-
Gender Ministry, OR Foundation explore partnership to support kayayei and vulnerable women
49 minutes
-
Arrests over false publications risk reviving criminal libel – Sulemana Braimah
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on July 20-21
1 hour
-
Mahama says Ghana may co-host AFCON with Côte d’Ivoire after stadium upgrades
2 hours
-
Ghana must act on misinformation crisis before it worsens – Sulemana Braimah
2 hours
-
Court convicts Wontumi on six illegal mining charges over Samreboi concession
2 hours
-
NPP must regain trust of businesses to remain relevant – Afoko
2 hours
-
Government targets Volta Region as Ghana’s next major tourism hub — Abla Gomashie
2 hours
-
Absa and Capemay curate premium property and mortgage engagement for clients
2 hours