Today’s front pages: Thursday, July 23, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Ato Forson accuses NPP of misusing GARID funds meant for flood mitigation
3 minutes
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Guardiola turns down Italy manager job
4 minutes
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Gold Board recorded GH¢909m operational surplus from its own activities, not taxpayers’ funds – Sammy Gyamfi
5 minutes
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Klopp starts Germany reign by threatening to quit
8 minutes
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‘It’s love in the middle of a disaster’: The couple who married in typhoon floods
10 minutes
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Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights
11 minutes
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Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident
11 minutes
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Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
17 minutes
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Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
26 minutes
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Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
31 minutes
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Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
46 minutes
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Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
1 hour
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Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
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Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today
1 hour
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Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour