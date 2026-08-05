Today’s front pages: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Fire guts late Murtala Mohammed’s family home, destroys nine rooms
3 minutes
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UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
14 minutes
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Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
15 minutes
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Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
16 minutes
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Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
21 minutes
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Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
26 minutes
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Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
31 minutes
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NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
33 minutes
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Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
34 minutes
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Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
39 minutes
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RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
48 minutes
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St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
55 minutes
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BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
1 hour
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Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
1 hour
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Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
1 hour