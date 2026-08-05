Youth unemployment in Ghana stubbornly high at around 30% – IMF

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Monetary Fund has stated that youth unemployment in Ghana has been stubbornly high at around 30% for ages 15–24.
In its country report on Ghana, it said social conditions remain challenging despite safeguards.
The World Bank estimates that poverty (measured at $3 a day) declined modestly to 37.1% in 2025 (38.9% in 2022), reflecting disinflation and improved growth in agriculture and services.
To address the issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth, the IMF said the authorities’ Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (2026- 29) emphasizes growth centered on labor-intensive sectors.
Social Protection Gaps
The IMF continued that Ghana faces substantial social protection gaps that require a sustained scaling up of allocations and improvements in program effectiveness. “While social spending has increased modestly under the ECF, coverage and benefit levels remain low relative to needs and regional comparators”.
It added that the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) coverage, even after the planned expansion, will reach only a fraction of the almost 40% of Ghanaians living below the international poverty line.
While education outcomes have shown improvement, it said enrollment rates—particularly at the secondary level—remain below SDG targets, and quality indicators lag peer countries.
“In the context of ongoing fiscal discipline, global uncertainty, and ongoing utility tariff adjustments, strengthening social safety nets and implementing well-targeted social policies is essential to protect the most vulnerable from the adverse impacts of macroeconomic shocks”, it concluded.
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