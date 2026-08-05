‘Democracy must mean freedom without fear and persecution’ – Bawumia cites UGCC ideals on Founding Day

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the ideals that guided the founders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) must become the living compass for Ghana's democracy, ensuring that citizens enjoy freedom without fear or persecution.
In a speech read on his behalf in Axim on Monday, August 4, 2026, to commemorate the formation of the UGCC, Dr Bawumia said the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition was built not merely on slogans, but on principles intended to shape the governance of the country.
"Through Danquah, Busia, Dombo and those who stood with them, that tradition came to represent certain firm ideas: respect for the individual, government under law, democratic accountability, private enterprise, social responsibility and a Ghana held together by equal citizenship," Dr Bawumia stated.
The former Vice President stressed that those values cannot remain on paper.
"These values were never meant to be framed and hung on a wall. They were meant to guide public choices."
He said the UGCC's understanding of freedom extended far beyond elections.
"Freedom, for example, is not only the freedom to vote. It is the freedom to speak without fear, to worship according to one's conscience, to build a lawful business, and to expect fair treatment from the state."
On justice, Dr Bawumia said the rule of law must be practical and apply equally to everyone.
"The rule of law is not a phrase for lawyers. It is the assurance that a poor person and a powerful person will meet the same law."
He also reaffirmed his commitment to enterprise, saying it was never about ignoring hardship.
"Enterprise is not indifference to hardship. It is the belief that when people are given opportunity, skills and a fair system, they can create prosperity for themselves and for others."
Dr Bawumia said that although those ideas remain timeless, their credibility depends on how they are put into practice.
"Those ideas remain relevant. But if we want Ghanaians to believe that they still define us, they must be visible in the way we behave, the way we organise and the solutions we offer."
The address in Axim formed part of activities marking UGCC Founding Day, which the NPP observes to reflect on the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition and its relevance to modern Ghana.
Dr Bawumia's message was that for democracy to deliver genuine freedom, Ghanaians must see respect for individual rights, equal justice and economic opportunity reflected in the daily conduct of leaders and institutions.
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