Access Bank and Mantrac Ghana seal financing partnership to power construction and mining companies

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has signed a strategic financing partnership with Mantrac Ghana, the authorised dealer of Caterpillar equipment, to expand access to capital for contractors and mining companies across the country.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Accra, brings Access Bank together with four other leading local banks in a consortium financing arrangement designed to make it easier for businesses in Ghana's infrastructure ecosystem to acquire heavy equipment and execute projects at scale.

Under the partnership, eligible contractors and mining firms will gain access to tailored financing solutions including working capital and equipment financing, structured to help them acquire world-class Caterpillar machinery without the constraints that have traditionally limited their growth.

Nana Kwabena Afoom, Executive Director, Wholesale Banking at Access Bank Ghana, described access to capital as one of the biggest barriers preventing contractors from scaling their operations.

"At Access Bank, we understand that ambition has never been the challenge for contractors and mining companies. The real constraint has always been capital and access to capital. A contractor with a strong order book is not a bad risk. It is a mispriced one. We at Access Bank price it right."

Mr Afoom noted that Access Bank's footprint across 16 African countries, alongside operations in the United Kingdom and Mauritius, positions the Bank to support contractors and mining firms on projects that extend beyond Ghana's borders. He added that the Bank favours bespoke financing over standardised packages.

"We don’t believe in templates. Every contractor has unique financing needs, and we are ready to sit with every customer to structure bespoke solutions that support their businesses. Equipment financed is equipment deployed. You have heard Banks make promises before. We are not visiting that sector, we live here."

Frank Amegbeji, Group Head of Corporate Banking at Access Bank Ghana, described the partnership as a timely intervention that aligns with Ghana's infrastructure development agenda and the government's ongoing investment in major construction projects.

"We see local businesses as the engine of Ghana’s economic growth. Through this partnership, Access Bank will provide working capital, equipment financing and other tailored financial solutions that will help contractors and mining companies execute projects successfully."

Pierre Lambert Hill, Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making Caterpillar's globally recognised equipment more accessible through innovative financing.

"This collaboration brings together leading financial institutions to make quality equipment accessible to more companies. Whether small, medium or large, businesses will now have better financing options that enable them to acquire Caterpillar equipment and deliver quality projects."

The partnership forms part of Access Bank Ghana's broader strategy to support key sectors of the economy through innovative financing that drives industrialisation, infrastructure development, and private-sector growth.

By combining its financial expertise with Mantrac Ghana's leadership in heavy equipment solutions, Access Bank aims to give contractors, mining firms and businesses the capital they need to expand operations, improve productivity and contribute to Ghana's economic transformation.

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