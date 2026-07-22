Access Bank urges youth-owned SMEs to embrace AI or risk being left behind

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has challenged youth-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth, warning that businesses that fail to adapt risk being left behind in an increasingly digital economy.

The call was made during the BUILT Powered by Access U AI Business Sprint, an entrepreneurship and capacity-building workshop organised by Astra Roster in Accra. The programme was designed to equip young entrepreneurs with practical AI skills to strengthen their brands, improve productivity and scale their businesses.

The initiative forms part of Access U, Access Bank Ghana's flagship platform aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs through knowledge-sharing, innovation and strategic partnerships that promote business growth and economic inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Head of Youth Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Nana Akuffo, described AI as "the great equaliser," saying it presents businesses of all sizes with opportunities to compete, innovate and expand.

"AI gives you the chance to seize new territory and fundamentally redefine how business gets done, regardless of where you're starting from. The entrepreneurs who embrace it today will be better positioned to lead tomorrow's economy," he said.

Mr Akuffo noted that Africa's changing demographics present both an opportunity and an urgent need to invest in youth entrepreneurship and digital capabilities.

He observed that by 2050, the majority of Africa's population will be under the age of 25, making it critical to equip young entrepreneurs with the skills and technologies needed to compete in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

"The question is no longer whether this shift is coming. It's already here. The question is whether you will be among those who lead it. Africa's economic future is being built today by its young entrepreneurs, and they must be equipped with the tools and skills to thrive," he stated.

According to him, AI is no longer simply another business tool but a transformative technology that is reshaping industries across the world. He said it enables entrepreneurs to overcome traditional barriers to growth, including limited access to capital, networks and operational capacity.

He encouraged SMEs to leverage AI to improve efficiency, enhance customer experience and unlock new market opportunities.

Mr Akuffo said Access Bank's partnership with the BUILT initiative reflects its broader commitment to supporting youth-led enterprises beyond the provision of financial services.

"Our involvement in BUILT goes beyond sponsorship. It is about creating meaningful experiences that empower young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. SMEs remain the backbone of Ghana's economy, and we are committed to walking this journey with them as a true partner," he said.

The BUILT Powered by Access U AI Business Sprint brought together youth-owned SMEs from across the country for practical sessions on applying AI in branding, marketing, business operations and business growth strategies.

Through initiatives such as Access U, Access Bank Ghana says it aims to strengthen Ghana's entrepreneurial ecosystem by equipping young business owners with the digital skills required to build resilient, competitive and future-ready enterprises.

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