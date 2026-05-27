Access Bank partners Deloitte to equip women entrepreneurs with financial tools for growth

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, in partnership with Deloitte Ghana, has successfully hosted a Women Business Workshop designed to equip female entrepreneurs with practical financial knowledge and strategic insights needed to scale their businesses sustainably.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of women business owners who are clients of the bank, offering a dynamic platform for expert-led learning, peer exchange, and frank discussions on the challenges of growing a business in today’s competitive environment.

Bimpe Gisanrin, Head of Women Banking, Access Bank African Subsidiaries, used the occasion to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to supporting women-led enterprises beyond conventional banking products.

“We recognide that women entrepreneurs are a powerful force in driving economic growth. However, access to capital alone is not enough. They need the right financial knowledge, structures, and confidence to make informed decisions that will move their businesses forward,” she said.

Bimpe Gisanrin noted that while financing remains a critical enabler, many women entrepreneurs are held back not by a lack of ambition, but by gaps in financial literacy and strategic direction. The workshop, she explained, was conceived precisely to bridge that divide by delivering actionable insights on financial planning, business structuring, and long-term growth strategies.

“Our focus is to ensure that the women we support are not only able to start businesses, but are also positioned to scale and sustain them over time,” she added.

She further described the initiative as a reflection of Access Bank’s deliberate, capacity-focused approach to women’s banking.

“We are deliberate about creating platforms like this, where women can engage experts, ask questions, and leave with actionable knowledge. It is about building capacity and strengthening resilience,” she stated.

Facilitators from Deloitte led in-depth sessions covering financial management, risk assessment, and strategic planning, equipping participants with frameworks to position their businesses for expansion and attract investment with greater confidence.

The workshop also created space for participants to share their real-world experiences and business challenges, fostering a spirit of collective problem-solving and peer accountability.

The initiative is part of Access Bank’s broader, long-term strategy to champion women’s entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across Ghana.

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