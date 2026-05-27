Weija traditional leaders support demolition of structures on waterways to curb flooding

Traditional authorities in Weija, together with the Chief of Lafa Barimba, Nii Ayi Okoforobour, have expressed support for the government’s ongoing demolition of structures built on waterways as part of efforts to reduce flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

They say the removal of such structures is necessary to address persistent flooding challenges affecting Weija and surrounding communities.

As part of local interventions, the traditional authorities have also undertaken dredging works on the Lafa River within the Weija Ramsar Site to improve water flow and reduce flood risks.

Speaking to the media, Nii Ayi Okoforobour condemned the construction of buildings on waterways, calling for strict enforcement against individuals and developers who encroach on wetlands and drainage channels.

He stressed that the Ramsar Site is not the cause of flooding, as some have suggested, but rather that the problem stems from illegal reclamation and filling of wetlands for residential and commercial purposes.

According to him, such activities block natural drainage paths and worsen the impact of heavy rains in the area. He called for stronger enforcement to protect waterways and prevent further environmental damage.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Nana Adubea, has outlined plans ahead of the demolition exercise in an interview with Adom News, assuring that the process will be carried out in a structured and coordinated manner to minimise risks and protect lives and property.

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