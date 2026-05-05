Health | National

Video: The abandoned but completed and fully-equipped Children’s Specialist Hospital at Weija

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 May 2026 6:01pm
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The Weija-Gbawe Children’s Specialist Hospital, though fully completed, remains uncommissioned, raising concern among residents, particularly mothers in the municipality.

The 120-bed facility, completed in November 2024, remains unused despite being fully constructed, furnished, and equipped. Some rooms have reportedly had their air conditioners running since 2025 to preserve installed equipment and prevent deterioration, a situation residents describe as wasteful.

The hospital is expected to be one of Ghana’s largest dedicated children’s health facilities and, once operational, will serve as a major referral centre for paediatric care, easing pressure on existing health facilities and improving outcomes for critically ill children in Weija-Gbawe and surrounding areas.

The project, funded by the World Bank and developed under the Ministry of Health, was designed to expand access to specialised paediatric healthcare within and beyond the municipality.

Constructed by Awerco Construction Ltd, the facility includes a neonatal intensive care unit, paediatric intensive care unit, 120-bed wards, emergency services, and a mother’s hostel for caregivers.

Find below a video of the fully-equipped facility:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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