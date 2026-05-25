John Mahama receives customized set of golf clubs ahead of 2026 Head of State Invitational Tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has received a customized golf set from the organizers of the Head of State Golf Invitational tournament as preparations intensify for the 2026 edition of the prestigious event.
The symbolic presentation was made by the leadership of Head of State Golf Incorporated during a courtesy call on the President ahead of the invitational tournament scheduled for November 28, 2026.
The organizers led by Francis Andoh, and some members of the planning committee included Nana Antwi Darkwah, Michael Aggrey and Maud Akosiwa Agbolete used the occasion to officially brief the President on plans for the tournament and reaffirm their commitment to promoting golf, tourism, diplomacy and business networking through the event.
President Mahama warmly embraced the initiative and commended the organisers for sustaining a competition that continues to elevate Ghana’s profile on the international golfing calendar.
He also acknowledged the role sports, particularly golf, can play in strengthening relationships among corporate leaders, diplomats and sports enthusiasts.
The customized golf set, specially designed for the President, symbolized the strong partnership between the Presidency and the organizers of the Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament.
The 2026 Head of State Golf International Tournament is expected to attract golfers, business executives, diplomats and invited guests from across the world, with the planning committee promising an exciting and impactful edition later this year.
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