Audio By Carbonatix
More than 300 aspiring and established actors turned up for the audition for Scarlett Unveiled, making it one of the biggest independent film casting calls in recent times.
The marathon audition session, led by award-winning filmmaker Big Ghun and acclaimed broadcaster Doreen Avio (the producer for the project), took place on May 23, 2026 at Studio 04 at MCB Studios in Lapaz Tabora and lasted more than 16 hours.
The auditions attracted an impressive mix of A-list actors, rising talents, theatre performers, content creators and first-time hopefuls, all eager to be part of the upcoming Ghanaian feature film.
From the early hours of the morning until late into the night, Studio 04 remained filled with energy, emotion and anticipation as actors from different parts of the country showcased their talent before the casting panel.
The massive turnout reflects the growing anticipation surrounding Scarlett Unveiled, a Ghanaian project that blends film, literature, music and youth engagement into a major cultural experience.
Expressing her excitement about the project, which marks her debut, Doreen said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes, it’s my first time doing this and it has been interesting seeing all these people especially the 83 year old man.”
The film is based on the true story of a living individual and is expected to go into production soon.
The production has already secured strategic collaborations with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, Woodin and Ayoba, further positioning the film as one of the most ambitious independent Ghanaian productions currently in development.
Latest Stories
-
Over 300 actors audition for Big Ghun and Doreen Avio’s ‘Scarlett Unveiled’
10 minutes
-
MTN to introduce 0.75% charges on MoMo-to-bank transfers from June 1
17 minutes
-
NDC urged to establish clear guidelines to manage growing political ambitions
27 minutes
-
Tarkwa-Nsuaem teachers declare strike over alleged assault of colleagues by military men
35 minutes
-
Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027 in major anti-pollution drive
37 minutes
-
Ghana to host landmark global supply chain summit as EU deforestation deadline looms
39 minutes
-
Haruna vs Asiedu Nketiah: Tensions could distract gov’t from governance agenda — Dr Osae-Kwapong
45 minutes
-
NSA releases PIN codes for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 national service
45 minutes
-
She refused to look away: How Regina Asamoah brought Ghana’s missing children crisis into the light
46 minutes
-
GRA announces two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicle users
47 minutes
-
Haruna vs Asiedu Nketiah: Tensions ‘worrying’ if allowed to escalate — Dr Osae-Kwapong
52 minutes
-
MCG marks International Missing Children’s Day: “Report immediately” and prioritise online safety
54 minutes
-
Citizen drags President Mahama to CHRAJ over brother’s Damang Mine takeover
2 hours
-
Gambaga prison officers, inmates undergo mental health sensitisation
2 hours
-
World Bank pushes for immediate opening of Weija Children’s Hospital
2 hours