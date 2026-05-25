Over 300 actors audition for Big Ghun and Doreen Avio’s ‘Scarlett Unveiled’

More than 300 aspiring and established actors turned up for the audition for Scarlett Unveiled, making it one of the biggest independent film casting calls in recent times.

The marathon audition session, led by award-winning filmmaker Big Ghun and acclaimed broadcaster Doreen Avio (the producer for the project), took place on May 23, 2026 at Studio 04 at MCB Studios in Lapaz Tabora and lasted more than 16 hours.

The auditions attracted an impressive mix of A-list actors, rising talents, theatre performers, content creators and first-time hopefuls, all eager to be part of the upcoming Ghanaian feature film.

From the early hours of the morning until late into the night, Studio 04 remained filled with energy, emotion and anticipation as actors from different parts of the country showcased their talent before the casting panel.

The massive turnout reflects the growing anticipation surrounding Scarlett Unveiled, a Ghanaian project that blends film, literature, music and youth engagement into a major cultural experience.

Expressing her excitement about the project, which marks her debut, Doreen said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes, it’s my first time doing this and it has been interesting seeing all these people especially the 83 year old man.”

The film is based on the true story of a living individual and is expected to go into production soon.

The production has already secured strategic collaborations with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, Woodin and Ayoba, further positioning the film as one of the most ambitious independent Ghanaian productions currently in development.

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