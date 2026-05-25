Gambaga prison officers, inmates undergo mental health sensitisation

Officers and inmates of the Gambaga Local Prison in the North East Region have undergone a mental health sensitisation programme aimed at promoting psychological well-being and addressing the effects of substance abuse and stress management.

The programme was organised by personnel from the Gambaga Mental Health Unit as part of efforts to increase awareness on mental health challenges within correctional facilities.

Facilitators educated participants on the impact of poor mental health on individuals, families, workplaces and society, while encouraging them to seek professional support whenever necessary.

Leading the session, Mr. Azundow Abdul-Rahamani explained that mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, emotional instability and social withdrawal could negatively affect behaviour, relationships and productivity if left unmanaged.

He also cautioned against the stigmatization of persons living with mental health conditions, stressing the need for empathy and support rather than discrimination.

The sensitisation further highlighted the dangers associated with substance abuse, including alcohol and drug addiction, which the facilitators said could affect physical health, finances, decision-making and social relationships.

Participants were advised to avoid peer pressure and unhealthy habits that could lead to addiction and other harmful consequences.

Discussions during the programme also focused on stress management, with facilitators encouraging participants to adopt healthy coping mechanisms to prevent emotional and physical health complications.

The session was interactive, allowing both officers and inmates to ask questions, share experiences and engage actively in discussions on mental health and personal wellbeing.

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