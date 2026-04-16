14 Tamale Prison inmates pass NVTI exams with 100% score under rehabilitation programme

Audio By Carbonatix
Fourteen inmates of the Tamale Central Prison have successfully passed the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Proficiency Grade II examinations, marking a significant milestone in ongoing rehabilitation efforts within the facility.
The inmates sat for the June 2025 examinations in five trade areas, including basketry, general electricals, shoemaking, tailoring and textiles, and hand weaving, and recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.
The achievement is being attributed to structured training conducted under the leadership of Superintendent James K. Mbola, with support from the Centre for Social Development Reform (CSD Reforms), a Tamale-based NGO.
The initiative forms part of the organisation’s Prison HOPE Project, which aims to equip inmates with employable skills for life after incarceration.
At a certificate presentation ceremony held on April 14, 2026, the Officer-in-Charge of the facility congratulated the inmates for their performance and urged them to stay away from substance abuse.
He encouraged them to make full use of their newly acquired skills to secure employment opportunities and successfully reintegrate into society upon release.
The Officer-in-Charge also commended CSD Reforms and prison officers for their commitment and support in advancing rehabilitation programmes within the facility.
The development highlights growing efforts to shift the focus of corrections in Ghana towards skills training and reintegration as a pathway to reducing recidivism and supporting social reintegration.
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