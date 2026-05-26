Osaka sparkles in golden French Open outfit

Another Grand Slam, another iconic outfit delivered by Naomi Osaka.

The Japanese player continued her tradition of jaw-dropping looks at the majors with an outfit that sparkled like "the Eiffel Tower at night" at the French Open.

Osaka arrived on Court Suzanne Lenglen with a black corset and cascading pleated skirt that swept dramatically over the red clay.

Underneath the moody ensemble, Osaka wore a glittering gold tennis dress, with the sequins reflecting the scorching Paris sun.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also shone on court as she beat Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the second round.

Asked about her inspiration for the outfit, the 28-year-old said: "Funny enough, you know the Eiffel Tower at night when it's sparkly? I think I look like that a little bit."

Watching Osaka's entrance live on TNT Sports, top seed Aryna Sabalenka said, "This is sparkling. I love it. I love that she is expressing herself and feels confident.

"That's the beauty of the fashion world, there's space for anything, and I love that she's bringing it on court."

Osaka made a statement as she walked onto court with a Kevin Germanier-designed outfit

Osaka joked afterwards that she had worried she would not be allowed to play in the dress.

"When I first saw it, I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night time when it's bright," she said.

"Then I actually got a little worried because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot, so I was a little scared the umpire was going to kick me off the court.

"I got two back-up, normal dresses - thankfully, I didn't have to wear them."

Gold sequins shimmered in the Paris sun as Osaka faced Laura Siegemund in the first round

The outer black pieces were designed by Kevin Germanier, who is known for his sustainable approach to fashion, while the gold dress was custom-made by Nike.

"Sometimes people say athletes are in show business or entertainers or whatever," Osaka said.

"For me, Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel like I'm an entertainer."

At the Australian Open in January, Osaka made a statement entrance in a jellyfish-inspired outfit, which she dedicated to her two-year-old daughter, Shai.

Former British number one Annabel Croft said many players "would not be able to live up to the expectation" of walking out in custom-made outfits like Osaka's.

"If you're out there in an extraordinary outfit, you've got to live up to that and have the confidence to play in it and give the crowd the tennis as well as the outfit," she said on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

"Naomi can handle it. She really loves it, and she's not fazed by it."

Since the birth of her daughter in 2023, Osaka has re-established herself in the world's top 20 and she reached the semi-finals at the US Open in September.

The former world number one will face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the next round.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.