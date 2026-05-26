Tarkwa-Nsuaem teachers begin strike over alleged military assault

Teachers in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have commenced a sit-down strike in protest against the alleged assault of some colleagues by military personnel during an anti-illegal mining operation conducted on April 30 this year.

JoyNews Western Regional Correspondent Ina-Thalia Quansah reported on Tuesday, May 26, that the industrial action, led by local teacher unions, has disrupted academic activities in several public schools across the municipality as teachers demand justice, accountability and a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The aggrieved teachers have warned that the current sit-down strike could escalate into a total withdrawal of teaching services if authorities fail to address their concerns within the shortest possible time.

According to the teachers, the alleged assault occurred during a military operation targeting illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, in parts of the municipality.

The incident has since triggered outrage among education workers, with teacher union leaders describing the alleged attack as unacceptable and a violation of the rights and dignity of educators.

The Tarkwa District Chairperson of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Perpetual Bosomprah, condemned the incident and called on the government and security authorities to ensure that officers involved in the alleged assault are identified and sanctioned if found culpable.

The Western and Western North Regional Chairman of GNAT, Obeng Nyamekye, also expressed concern over the development, stressing that teachers should be protected and treated with respect in the discharge of their duties.

One of the affected educators, Asah Acheampong John, Headteacher of Adiewoso M/A School, recounted his ordeal and appealed for justice.

The teachers insist that until concrete steps are taken to address the matter, their members will continue the protest action.

The strike is expected to place pressure on educational activities in the municipality, especially as schools prepare for end-of-term academic programmes and assessments.

The development also adds to growing tensions in some mining communities where security operations against illegal mining have intensified in recent months.

Stakeholders in the education sector are expected to engage government officials, security agencies and teacher unions in a bid to resolve the impasse and restore normal academic work.

Meanwhile, parents and residents in the municipality have expressed concern over the impact of the strike on pupils and students, urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent further disruption to teaching and learning.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.