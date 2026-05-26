Police arrest 2 over Nsawam filling station robbery, hunt for accomplice

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery attack at Kwafokrom near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, identified as Amos Boame and Collins Adjei, were arrested following the robbery incident which occurred on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Police say another suspect, identified only as Ashivie, is currently on the run and is being pursued for his alleged role in the attack.

According to the Police Command, several items believed to have been used in the robbery were retrieved from the suspects.

The exhibits include an Alder Tupal pump-action gun with serial number 245A-12944, an electronic shocker, a cutlass and a bulletproof vest.

Police disclosed that during the robbery, the suspects shot a security officer and a pump attendant who had taken refuge in an office within the filling station.

The robbers reportedly made away with GH¢13,460 in cash as well as assorted provisions whose value is yet to be determined.

A police inspection at the crime scene also uncovered nineteen spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

The Police Command indicated that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices and ensure they are brought to justice.

Residents in the area have meanwhile been urged to remain calm as police, in collaboration with filling station managers, intensify security measures to prevent similar incidents.

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