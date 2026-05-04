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Four killed, others injured in separate robbery attacks in Bono East, Northern Regions

Source: AdomOnline  
  4 May 2026 7:38am
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Four people have been killed and several others injured in two separate armed attacks in the Bono East and Northern regions, prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to deploy special units to track down the suspects.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the incidents occurred on May 2, 2026.

In the first attack, armed men stormed a fuel station at Sampa near Jato Zongo in the Atebubu District of the Bono East Region. The assailants shot and killed two people, injured others, and made away with cash from the attendant.

On the same day, in a separate incident, gunmen ambushed a passenger bus near Nasia on the Bolgatanga–Tamale highway in the Northern Region. The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing two passengers on the spot and leaving several others with gunshot wounds.

Following the incidents, Mr Yohuno directed personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit to move into the affected regions to support ongoing operations and lead a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The Police Service says security has been tightened in the areas, with armed patrols intensified to prevent further attacks.

Authorities have assured the public that those responsible will be arrested and brought to justice.

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