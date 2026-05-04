Richard Gyan-Mensah donates 3,000 maths sets to BECE candidates in Gomoa West

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Gomoa West and Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has donated 3,000 mathematical instrument sets to candidates preparing to sit for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency.
The presentation was made on Thursday, April 30, on behalf of the MP by the District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, Mohammed Kassim.
According to Mr Gyan-Mensah, the donation forms part of his annual educational support initiative aimed at ensuring that candidates have the necessary materials to write their examinations with confidence and without difficulty.
He explained that supporting education remains a priority and expressed hope that the intervention would motivate candidates to give off their best during the examination period.
The MP also extended his goodwill message to all BECE candidates in the district, encouraging them to remain focused and disciplined throughout the examinations.
“Best wishes to all BECE candidates in Gomoa West. May your efforts be rewarded with great success and achievement,” he stated.
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