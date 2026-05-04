Education Minister begins BECE monitoring tour in Sefwi

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has commenced a monitoring tour of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sefwi area of the Western North Region, as new data from the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates cases of examination malpractice in parts of the region.

The tour, which began on Monday, forms part of efforts to assess the conduct of the 2026 BECE and ensure strict adherence to examination regulations across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has confirmed multiple incidents of malpractice in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality during the 2025 BECE examination.

According to GES data, an invigilator was caught dictating answers to candidates during the examination. Following investigations, the official was found guilty and sanctioned with a fine.

In another development, several candidates were found in possession of photocopied examination materials inside examination halls. They were made to complete irregularity forms, which have since been submitted to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for further action.

The Service further revealed that some external invigilators implicated in separate malpractice incidents have been prosecuted.

GES Director-General, Prof Ernest Kofi Davis, on April 30, 2026, at the GES headquarters during a press conference, revealed that at least 46 cases involving teachers and invigilators are currently under investigation nationwide.

These include 17 mobile phone-related offences, 13 cases of prepared answers, and six instances of external assistance. Eight have already been prosecuted and found guilty.

The 2026 BECE starts from Monday, May 4, to May 11, with 620,141 candidates expected to sit for the examination nationwide.

This includes 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls from 22,395 schools, with each candidate taking an average of 11 subjects.

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