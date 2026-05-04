Kaba and Slit Festival 4.0 celebrates Ghanaian heritage with elegance

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian culture and fashion took center stage at the fourth edition of the Kaba and Slit Festival as patrons gathered for a rich display of heritage, creativity and community engagement.
The event was held at the Legon City Mall on Friday, 1st May, under the theme Old School Meets Batakari.
Kaba and Slit Festival 4.0 brought together fashion lovers, cultural enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and creatives for a memorable experience filled with entertainment, education and traditional appreciation.
The festival featured vibrant cultural performances, including traditional music and dance, that showcased the depth and beauty of Ghana’s heritage. Patrons were treated to captivating performances that kept the atmosphere lively throughout the event.
One of the major highlights was a live Kaba and Slit sewing session by Garment Solutions. The demonstration gave attendees the opportunity to witness the craftsmanship and skill involved in producing one of Ghana’s most iconic female outfits. Guests also benefited from fashion education sessions and styling demonstrations that offered insights into garment appreciation and fashion presentation.
The festival also saw a strong display of traditional northern fashion as several men arrived dressed in Fugu, popularly known as Batakari, in line with the event’s Old School Meets Batakari theme. The appearance of the iconic smock added cultural depth and elegance to the occasion, especially at a time when Batakari continues to enjoy renewed national attention following President John Dramani Mahama’s widely discussed appearance in the attire during his visit to Zambia, which sparked conversations across social media and reignited appreciation for Ghanaian heritage wear.
Founder of the Kaba and Slit Festival, Manye Korngo, described the fourth edition of the event as fulfilling and memorable. “I am totally excited to see the impressive turnout and the level of enthusiasm shown by patrons both young and old, throughout the celebration. The success of this year’s edition has laid a strong foundation for an even bigger and more impactful fifth edition next year”, she told Joy Entertainment.
The event hosted the ‘Mr. and Mrs. Kaba and Slit’ competition, which added excitement and friendly competition to the festival. Attendees also participated in a number of traditional and recreational games including Ampe, Ludu, UNO and Oware. The games created an interactive atmosphere and encouraged participation among guests of all age groups.
Vendors at the festival displayed a variety of local products and services, creating opportunities to promote creativity, business and entrepreneurship. At the end of the event, participating vendors were presented with certificates in recognition of their contribution and support.
Other attractions included runway modeling sessions, a horse-riding show and an energetic dancing competition that drew enthusiastic participation from the crowd.
Professional photographers and videographers were also present to capture memorable moments from the event.
Organizers say the fourth edition of the Kaba and Slit Festival successfully combined culture, fashion and entertainment while promoting appreciation for Ghanaian identity and creativity, and is an indication that the festival has come to stay.
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