8 teachers, invigilators convicted over 2025 BECE malpractice — Education Minister

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that eight teachers and invigilators have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in examination malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He announced on Monday, 4 May, during a monitoring tour of BECE centres in Sefwi Asawinso in the Western North Region.

According to the Minister, the convictions form part of intensified efforts by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to curb malpractice and protect the credibility of national examinations.

He explained that the individuals were found to have facilitated cheating during last year’s examination and have since been sanctioned in accordance with the law.

“Last year, about eight teachers were involved in facilitating cheating, and they have been dealt with in accordance with the law. About eight of them have been convicted and sentenced, and they'll be taken off the payroll of the Ghana Education Service,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of examination malpractice, revealing that 178 candidates were affected in the 2025 BECE, with some papers withheld and others cancelled.

“We are particularly concerned about the growing phenomenon of exam malpractice. Last year, it affected about 178 candidates, and several papers were withheld. In some instances, the papers were cancelled,” he stated.

He urged candidates to conduct themselves with honesty and integrity throughout the examination period, stressing that such values are essential for responsible citizenship and national development.

“To you, the candidates, honesty and integrity define citizenship. Honesty and integrity define patriotism, and they must be the hallmark of your character moulding to be able to serve Ghana better tomorrow,” he said.

“So don’t engage in any exam malpractice,” he added.

The Minister also cautioned invigilators to uphold the highest ethical standards, warning that any compromise would attract strict sanctions.

“To our invigilators, we expect nothing short of the highest standard of integrity,” he stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring credible and transparent examinations, urging all stakeholders to approach the process with seriousness and a sense of responsibility.

“So we mean business, and we want this exercise to be conducted with the highest sense of integrity, as that defines your future and the kind of responsible citizens you will become tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu concluded by wishing candidates success in their examinations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.