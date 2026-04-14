Education Minister constitutes committee to probe UTAG allegations against GTEC leadership

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) following the association’s recent press conference, and has moved to establish a committee to examine the issues raised.

The Minister for Education has constituted a three-member investigative committee to review UTAG’s allegations and related matters, and to submit appropriate recommendations to President John Dramani Mahama.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Minister for Education Clement Apaak and includes Professor K.T. Oduro, Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Education, and Professor Mahama Duweijua, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (Ghana Tertiary Education Commission).

The Ministry has appealed to all stakeholders to fully cooperate with the committee as it carries out its mandate, reiterating its commitment to dialogue and the resolution of outstanding issues in the tertiary education sector.

The statement was signed by Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed on behalf of the Minister for Education.

This comes as UTAG intensifies its call for the removal of both the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, alongside a 14-day ultimatum to the government and demands for the withdrawal of certain directives the association considers improperly issued.

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