Education Minister constitutes committee to probe UTAG allegations against GTEC leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has acknowledged concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) following the association’s recent press conference, and has moved to establish a committee to examine the issues raised.
The Minister for Education has constituted a three-member investigative committee to review UTAG’s allegations and related matters, and to submit appropriate recommendations to President John Dramani Mahama.
The committee is chaired by Deputy Minister for Education Clement Apaak and includes Professor K.T. Oduro, Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Education, and Professor Mahama Duweijua, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (Ghana Tertiary Education Commission).
The Ministry has appealed to all stakeholders to fully cooperate with the committee as it carries out its mandate, reiterating its commitment to dialogue and the resolution of outstanding issues in the tertiary education sector.
The statement was signed by Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed on behalf of the Minister for Education.
This comes as UTAG intensifies its call for the removal of both the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, alongside a 14-day ultimatum to the government and demands for the withdrawal of certain directives the association considers improperly issued.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Building a high-performance culture
12 minutes
-
IMANI Africa, COPEC Ghana, INSTEPR and IES propose GHC1.65 relief for Ghanaians from petroleum products
14 minutes
-
Otto Addo was unaware of his sacking before final GFA meeting – Kofi Adams
19 minutes
-
Marriage Is Not an Investment—Kindly Keep Your Receipts Anyway
40 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
49 minutes
-
Ghana, Regional partners explore improved climate resilience strategies
49 minutes
-
Drogba of YOLO fame appeals for urgent support as health condition worsens
52 minutes
-
Group challenges Mahama, says backing LGBTQ+ bill undermines human rights
53 minutes
-
Stonebwoy explains why he shed tears during performance at Nsawam prison
57 minutes
-
Global Energy Price Surge: The impact on Ghana’s economy
59 minutes
-
CSOs propose GH¢1.65 fuel price relief and long-term petroleum sector reforms
1 hour
-
Ga Mantse condemns Kaajaano demolitions, orders investigation into exercise
1 hour
-
Gender Minister engages World Bank to strengthen social protection systems
1 hour
-
Ghana thanks China, Cuba and Gulf states for UN support on slavery resolution
1 hour
-
Asiedu Nketia rejects tribalism claims, defends merit-based appointments
1 hour