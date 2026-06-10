Free SHS: Education Minister hails end of school food shortages

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed satisfaction with improvements in Ghana’s school feeding programme, noting that schools are currently not experiencing the food shortages that have affected the sector in previous years.
Speaking on June 9 at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, the Minister said the situation marked a significant turnaround in the management of food supply in schools across the country.
“I’m also happy to note that at least for the first time in many years we are not suffering from food shortages in school,” he stated.
He attributed the improvement to the government’s decision to decap the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which he said had strengthened the financing of school feeding operations through the Ghana Commodity Exchange and the Buffer Stock Company.
“Thanks to the de-capping of the GETFund, the GETFund through Ghana Commodity Exchange and the Buffer Stock is adequately making sufficient provisions for food,” Mr. Iddrisu explained.
According to him, the feeding component of the Free Senior High School programme is now being more effectively managed through sustained GETFund support.
“At least the feeding component of the Free Senior High School is now being managed well with GETFund funding,” he added.
The Minister further disclosed that the government has allocated GH¢4 billion this year specifically to cater to school feeding across the country.
“This year alone, we allocated four billion Ghana cedis to take care of your feeding across the country,” he said.
World Bank-backed infrastructure expansion
Mr. Iddrisu also announced plans for a major expansion of educational infrastructure, indicating that the World Bank is expected to consider approval for the initiative on the 16th of this month.
“Only next week the World Bank will meet on the 16th of this month to give approval to what we have promised of expanded infrastructure,” he noted.
He explained that under the proposed programme, 30 Category C schools would be upgraded to Category B, while 20 Category B schools would be elevated to Category A, supported by a US$300 million investment.
“We intend to convert 30 category C schools to B and 20 category B schools to A with 300 million U.S. dollars for expanded infrastructure across the country,” the Minister said.
He added that Category A schools would also receive additional infrastructure support under the new plan.
“We will make a special provision for category A schools so that you benefit from an added infrastructure,” he stated.
Mr Iddrisu commended the leadership of Aburi Girls' School, particularly the headmistress, for her role in maintaining discipline and supporting academic development
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