Education | National

‘Gross indiscipline’ in schools demands urgent action – National Chief Imam

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  5 August 2026 2:29pm
National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu
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The National Chief Imam has called for urgent and coordinated action to address what he describes as the growing menace of "gross indiscipline" in Ghana's educational institutions, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to the country's moral and social fabric.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, at the fourth Ghana Muslim Leaders and Catholic Bishops Dialogue in Accra, the Chief Imam said rising cases of indiscipline and hooliganism in senior high schools have become a major concern for government, educators, parents and society at large.

"There is growing concern about the spate of indiscipline plaguing us in all facets of our national life. Of even greater concern and worry to government, society and stakeholders in education is the spectre of gross indiscipline and hooliganism in our educational space," he said.

The Chief Imam observed that the issue has sparked an intense national conversation on how best to restore discipline in schools, making this year's dialogue both timely and necessary.

He said the dialogue's theme reflects the shared commitment of Muslim and Catholic leaders to work together in identifying practical solutions that will address the challenge in both the medium and long term.

According to him, dialogue remains an important tool for building understanding and consensus, noting that "through dialogue, we achieve the openness of the mind and the closeness of the heart."

To ensure the discussions lead to concrete outcomes, the Chief Imam announced that a joint working committee would be established to oversee the implementation of recommendations from the meeting.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration between the two faith communities would help strengthen moral values, promote responsible behaviour among young people and contribute to restoring discipline in Ghana's schools.

The fourth Ghana Muslim Leaders and Catholic Bishops Dialogue brought together religious leaders to discuss practical ways of addressing the growing challenge of indiscipline in educational institutions through collaboration with government, the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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