Muslim and Christian leaders unite against rising student indiscipline in schools

Muslim and Christian leaders have joined forces to address growing concerns over student indiscipline in schools, particularly at the Senior High School level, describing the situation as a threat to Ghana’s education system and moral values.

The call was made at the 4th Ghana Muslim Leaders and Catholic Bishops’ Dialogue held at the National Mosque in Accra, where religious leaders discussed ways to restore discipline and promote responsible behaviour among students.

The leaders expressed concern over what they described as increasing cases of indiscipline and hooliganism within the educational space, stressing that urgent measures are needed to protect the future of young people.

A speech delivered on behalf of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, by his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, emphasised the importance of dialogue in finding lasting solutions to national challenges.

He said the theme of this year’s dialogue was timely, given the growing concerns about indiscipline across various sectors of society, particularly in schools.

“There is growing concern about the spread of indiscipline plaguing us all in all facets of our national life. Of even greater concern and worry to government, society and stakeholders in education is the spectre of gross indiscipline and hooliganism in our educational space,” the statement noted.

The National Chief Imam announced that a joint working committee would be established to implement recommendations from the dialogue.

The committee, he said, would be responsible for developing an action plan, mobilising resources, monitoring implementation and reporting progress at the next dialogue scheduled for 2027.

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, also stressed the need for collective responsibility in tackling student indiscipline.

He said the issue goes beyond violations of school rules, describing it as a deeper concern about the kind of citizens Ghana seeks to develop.

“Indiscipline of students is not merely a question of bad behaviour or broken rules. It comes to a deeper issue — the kind of human person we wish to form,” he said.

Most Rev. Gyamfi noted that national development requires more than producing skilled professionals, but also individuals with integrity who can make responsible choices and contribute positively to society.

He said religious bodies have a critical role to play in shaping values among young people, adding that education should not only focus on academic knowledge but also the development of character and wisdom.

The dialogue brought together Muslim and Christian leaders, education stakeholders and other key actors to explore practical solutions to the growing challenge of student indiscipline in Ghana’s schools.

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