Australian teen who killed UK woman has reduced sentence overturned

An Australian teenager who murdered a British woman after breaking into her Queensland home has had his reduced sentence overturned in court.

Emma Lovell, 41, was stabbed to death in Brisbane when she confronted two intruders on Boxing Day in 2022. Originally from Suffolk, Lovell moved to Australia in 2011 where she lived with her two daughters and husband.

In 2024, the man - who was 17 at the time of the murder and cannot be legally named - was jailed for 14 years, with 70% of the sentence to be served. On appeal, it was cut to 60%.

On Wednesday, the High Court of Australia quashed the reduced sentence, ruling it was "not open" to the Court of Appeal to "interfere" with the original decision.

The case sparked community outrage and was among several cases which prompted the state of Queensland to controversially introduce stricter youth crime laws.

The second teenager involved in the attack was cleared of murder and later sentenced to 18 months detention for burglary and assault.

Speaking shortly after the court ruling was announced on Wednesday, Emma Lovell's husband Lee said it was "some validation that Emma's life did matter," adding that his eldest daughter was "pretty pleased" with the result.

He said Boxing Day - which will mark four years since his wife's death - is "still going to be a challenging day for us" as "it feels like a few months ago that it happened".

After years of court dates, he said he hoped that the family can return to "some sort of normality" and that his parents, who had flown in from the UK recently, would be heading home on Thursday.

During the murder trial in 2024, the court heard that on the evening of 26 December 2022, Lovell and her husband Lee had confronted the two intruders - both teens at the time - in the hallway of their home before forcing them out onto the front garden.

A struggle broke out and the mother-of-two was stabbed in the heart with a knife. Emergency services performed open heart surgery on her while her two teenage daughters watched on. She later died in hospital.

The judge found that the teen's crime was "particularly heinous" and while he took into account the boy's troubled upbringing and other "special circumstances", they did not outweigh the "seriousness" of the offence.

The judge sentenced the man to 14 years with a minimum of nine years and nine months to be served.

Last May, the man appealed his sentence, arguing it was "manifestly excessive".

The Court of Appeal agreed, saying that the man's early guilty plea, genuine remorse and chances of rehabilitation meant he could get a 17-month reduction in his sentence.

That decision triggered a High Court challenge from Queensland's Attorney-General Deb Frecklington in April this year.

She welcomed Wednesday's ruling, saying she had "pursued all available legal avenues" so as to "preserve the small amount of justice afforded to the Lovell family".

Queensland's Premier David Crisafulli described the decision as a "big win" for the Lovell family, but that "it will never be enough".

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